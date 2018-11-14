Samsung One UI: Smartphone major unveils minimalistic user interface; check details

It is no secret that Samsung makes beautiful phones but it is its UI that has often held it back to achieve the celebrated status that the iPhones have enjoyed over the years. Samsung's Experience UI slows down the phone and comes packed with the bloatware. However, all of that could change if Samsung's new custom skin, One UI, delivers on its promise.

Last week Samsung unveiled its new look with much fanfare at its developer conference 2018 in San Francisco. It has a fresh minimalistic design and boasts of drawing users' eyes "to what matters". One of the major highlights of the One UI is the 'Focus Blocks', which groups similar setting together, simplifying navigation for its big screen phones.

Other tweaks that Samsung introduced to enhance the user experience include dividing the screen into "viewing area" and "interaction area". The idea was to declutter the screen and bringing the content to their fingertips.

Samsung has also introduced Night mode that uses black background for easier reading in the dark. The new UI will also color match the hardware using inbuilt themes.

The One UI, based on the slides that Samsung showcased, looks a lot cleaner. The widgets are also not in your face and can be easily customized. The Google search bar is very subtle like the one seen in the Android Pie OS.

There is a lot of buzz already for the Samsung's anniversary phones and the launch of One UI couldn't have been well timed. The early preview of the One UI is expected this month in the US, Germany and South Korea. The One UI will be coming with the Android Pie update on Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 starting January 2019.

