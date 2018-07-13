Apple's 13-inch, 15-inch MacBook Pro get significant upgrade in processing power, features

Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro with faster core processors, more memory and enhanced security. The new update has been received by both 13-inch and 15-inch models which also get the touch bar on top of the butterfly keypad.

Apple 8th-generation Intel processors will make the 15-inch model up to 70 percent faster and the 13-inch model up to 100 per cent faster. Apple's MacBook Pro will now be able to complile code faster. The new generation butterfly keyboard on the device has also been worked on to make it quieter.

One of the biggest changes in the new MacBook is the introduction of Apple's voice assistant, Siri. With the help of the new T2 chip Apple will not only be able to access Siri but also provide a much more secure interface.

MacBook Pro comes with Apple's True Tone technology that was earlier introduced with the iPad Pro. This feature analyses ambient colour balance and changes the device's screen settings to display colours more accurately. The new MacBooks will also be the first to come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0.

The RAM on the 15-inch MacBook has been bumped to32GB and for the first time the 13-inch model get four cores in the processor.

In April, the 13-inch MacBook Pros without touch bars had come under scrutiny, with some users reporting battery-related issues. Apple had said it was not a safety issue and had offered worldwide free replacement for such batteries.