Clever Harvey partners with Cult.Fit; launches tech course for teenagers

Clever Harvey has joined Cult.Fit to launch an industry-certified course for high school students (Classes VIII to XII). The course, ‘JuniorMBA Technology’, will be a 15-day program aimed to give students practical exposure on how tech teams at startups work as they learn to solve an industry project provided by Cult.Fit.



Working in groups of two or three and guided by a Clever Harvey facilitator, students will take a “behind-the-scenes” tour of one of the most popular sectors in the world of business – technology, the fitness company mentioned in an official statement.



Sriram Subramanian, co-founder, Clever Harvey, said, “We welcome Cult.Fit as a partner in building up this new category of experiential career discovery."



Shamik Sharma, Head of Digital Initiatives, Cult.Fit said, "The technology program will give students real-world exposure to how tech products are developed in a business. We are excited to see the ideas for Cult.Fit that emerge from the live projects."



According to the company, students will develop a strong foundation in computational thinking through the step-by-step tech guidance provided during the course.



Cult.Fit offers programs for high school students in marketing, technology, entrepreneurship, data analytics, UX design, digital marketing and finance in collaboration with companies like Puma, Samsonite, Cult.Fit, etc.

