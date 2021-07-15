Google Cloud expands presence in India; launches Cloud Region in Delhi NCR

To serve customers and the public sector in India and across Asia-Pacific better, Google Cloud India has launched a new Cloud region in Delhi NCR. This is the company's second Google Cloud region in India and 10th in Asia Pacific, which has been designed to enable Indian and global companies. It will help companies build applications for their customers.



According to the company, this new region will result in low latency and high performance of the cloud-based workloads and data for the Google Cloud customers operating in India. Designed for high availability, the region will offer three availability zones to protect against service disruptions, and offers a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.



“As we slowly emerge from the crisis of the past 18 months, we are turning our focus to helping Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation, deepening our commitment to India’s digitisation and economic recovery. We’ve been fortunate to partner with and serve people, companies, and government institutions around the world. The Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will help our customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities and new ways of working”, said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

The Delhi NCR region has joined the existing 25 Google Cloud regions connected via Google’s high-performance network. As the second region in India, customers will benefit from improved business continuity planning with distributed, secure infrastructure needed to meet IT and business requirements for disaster recovery, while maintaining data sovereignty. Moreover, Delhi NCR region will unblock revenue for multi-region and disaster recovery use cases for customers; and will create a differentiated value proposition for companies in regulated industries with far disaster recovery solutions. Google Cloud believes that customers will have the ability to establish private connections via Interconnect to utilise the Delhi NCR region with existing partners.



"At HDFC Bank, we are harnessing technology platforms to both run and build the bank. As we progress to be future ready, the objective is to invest in future technologies that give us scale, efficiency and resiliency. Towards this, the Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will enable us to enhance our resiliency and help us in building an active-active design framework for our new generation applications on cloud," said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, CIO, HDFC Bank.



Google’s first cloud region was established in Mumbai. Google had announced the plans to launch a second cloud region in India last year.

