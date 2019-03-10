Home-grown brand Ottomate launches smart fans, priced at Rs 3,999

Ottomate International, a home-grown smart consumer electronics brand, has launched its first smart fan in the country. Making a ceiling fan smart and convenient to use, Ottomate Smart Fans are Bluetooth Low Energy enabled for the internet of things and can be operated using Ottomate Smart App.

The fans are powered by Qualcomm's BLE 5.0 chipset with CSR Mesh. Ottomate claims that the fans come with industry-grade digital temperature and humidity sensors. The Ottomate app (and the 'Smart Mate' remote which can be purchased as a separate accessory for Rs 199) can be used to switch between the manual mode and a range of intuitive pre-set modes that includes Otto Mode, Breeze Mode, Turbo Mode and Master Switch. In the manual mode, users can set the fan to the exact speed they need (unlike the conventional fans which have only 5 speeds). Using the digital sensors in the Otto mode, the fan speed adjusts to the ambient room temperature and humidity. The Breeze mode pre-set changes the fan speed cyclically to create a natural breeze effect. The Turbo mode allows the fan to surge 10 per cent higher than the maximum, providing instant respite from extreme heat. It also features a master switch, a one-touch way to switch off/on all the Ottomate devices in the home.

Vishal Sehgal, Co-founder and CEO of Ottomate International says, "Technology is what technology does to everyday life. At Ottomate, we leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate and reinvent simple appliances like fans, lights etc., so that your life at home can be easier, better and more exciting. Our Ottomate Smart Fan range will be smart, beautiful and affordable-making your home a more exciting and engaging place to live in. With a vision to reinvent the home and make it exciting and engaging, the brand is aimed to become a brand-of-choice for smart home appliances."

Designed by Foley Designs, the Ottomate Smart Fan is priced at Rs 3999. While the company is offering free home installation and feature demonstration to the consumers, the Smart Fan can be installed by an electrician as well. Founded in 2017, Ottomate claims to have over 100 service centres across the country.

"Conceptualised and executed in India, through its R&D centres in Bangalore and Hyderabad, we are committed to investing in making smart home appliances which are autonomous, connected and engaging. With the core values of product first, innovation always and relentless execution, our aim is to bring the best of technology and comfort to all homes," adds Sehgal.

