Honor View 20 with hole-punch display and 48 MP rear camera launched; check out price, specifications

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched the global variant of its Honor View 20 at a special event in Paris revealing the price and other details. At the launch, Honor showcased the no-notch design of the bezel-less View 20. Instead of the notch, Honor View 20 has a hole-punch camera placed in the top-left corner instead. The View 20's earpiece is housed on top display bezel.

The Honor View 20 comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2310x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. The Honor View 20 is the global variant of the Honor V20. Honor View 20 will come in two variants, 6GB RAM & 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

As far as optics is concerned, the Honor View 20 will come with a 25MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash. View 20 also has a secondary time of flight (ToF) 3D depth sensor that could be promoted as a third rear camera.

The dual-SIM Honor View 20 will be offered in two colours, Chram Blue and Midnight Black. It is expected to be packed with 4000 mAh battery and quick charging. It will be shipped with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 on top. The new handset has been priced at EUR 569 (Rs 46,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, going up to EUR 649 (Rs 52,500 approx) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option available only in the Moschino Co-Design edition. The Moschino Co-Design edition will be available in Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colour options.

The Honor View 20 India launch is set for January 29, with pre-bookings already open via the HiHonor Store and Amazon India.

At the Paris event, Honor also launched the Honor Watch Magic (approx. Rs 14,500) and Honor Watch Dream smartwatches, as well as the Honor Band 4 (approx. Rs 5,600) Honor FlyPods Lite (approx. Rs 8,000).

