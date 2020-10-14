Docking station powerhouse! HYPER launches VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C Hub

With an increasing number of computing machines eliminating multiple ports in favour of Type-C ports, USB-C hubs are turning out to be a great connectivity expansion options.

California-based HYPER has introduced HyperDrive VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C Hub. Designed for Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, iPad Pro with USB-C ports, this can be a connectivity expansion option. Priced at $119.99, as the name suggests, this USB-C hub can turn the two USB-C ports into 10 ports.

"HyperDrive VIPER is designed with the MacBook Pro/Air in mind to be a compact, powerful dual video output USB-C Hub, and yet retain the versatility to work with just about any other USB-C device," says Daniel Chin, CEO and founder of HYPER.

The new HyperDrive VIPER with 2x built-in USB-C cables, can turn a single USB-C port on any USB-C device into a 9-port hub, or connect to 2 x USB-C ports on the MacBook Pro/Air to become a 10-port docking station powerhouse. HYPER has added a slide back to separate USB-C cables to enable this feature. Unlike other USB-C hubs, HyperDrive VIPER allows dual monitor 4K 60Hz video output on both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The USB-C power delivery supports USB-C pass-through charging, allowing USB-C devices to be charged while using the USB-C hub at the same time. The addition of ethernet port is for fast network connection where wireless networks are unavailable. The convenient 10-port USB-C hub with 2 built-in USB-C is available in MacBook matching Silver and Space Gray aluminum enclosure. A great accessory for Macs, it weighs 155.92 grammes and measuring 143.6 x 48.7 x 15.64mm.

While the hub has been priced at $119.99, there are additional $29.26 shipping charges for FedEx International Economy when ordering through HYPER website.

HYPER by Sanho Corporation is a Silicon Valley, California headquartered IT and mobile accessory company with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, and the Netherlands. Hyper specialises in accessories for Apple, has portable power, data storage, and connectivity products. It has a wide range of USB-hubs along with cables, webcams and power solutions such as battery packs, wireless charger stand and charging case of AirPods.

