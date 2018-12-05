Nokia 8.1 Android One phone launch in Dubai today, to be released in India on Dec 10

HMD Global will launch a new Nokia phone at an event in Dubai at 8:30 pm IST. Called the Nokia 8.1, the 6.18 inch phone is expected to come to India on December 10. Nokia 8.1 is the global variant of Nokia X7 which was launched in China.

Nokia 8.1 will be a successor to Nokia 7 Plus and will feature a new design and an updated hardware. Earlier last week, HMD Global launched Nokia 7.1 which was an updated version of Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Nokia 8.1, a Dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) phone, will feature a premium glass design and will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 5.18-inch notched FHD+ (2246x1080) display will have Gorilla Glass protection. The screen will be a PureDisplay screen and offer higher contrast and accurate colours.

The Nokia 8.1 will be offered in three colours - Red, Silver and Blue. It will be driven by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset and will pack a 3,400mAh battery and should ship with Android 9 Pie as part of the Android one program.

As far as the optics is concerned, Nokia 8.1 will offer a Zeiss-branded dual cameras on the back with a 12MP + 13MP configuration, and a 20MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone are rumoured to include Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor, Compass/ Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

