Flipkart launches 55-inch Nokia 4K TV; check price, availability, features

Flipkart has launched a Nokia-branded smart TV priced at Rs 41,999 under a special brand licensing agreement. Equipped with Android 9, the Nokia TV features a 55-inch 4K UHD display coupled with audio performance from JBL.

The Nokia TV will go on sale from December 10 at 12:00 pm on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on all prepaid transactions via credit or debit card, net banking or EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering 5 per cent cashback on transactions using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Nokia 4K TV also comes with complete TV protection for three years at Rs 999. This is similar to mobile protection Flipkart provides for Rs 999.

Nokia 4K TV features, specifications

The Nokia 4K TV Ultra HD panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a contrast ratio of 1200:1 (static). It's an LED panel that can get as bright as 400 nits and has a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The refresh rate of the display is 60Hz. The Nokia TV boasts features like intelligent dimming, wide colour gamut and Dolby Vision. Flipkart claims that it is an A+ grade panel.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi TV 4x50 inch review: Not a perfect smart TV, but best one at Rs 29,999

Flipkart is selling the Nokia smart TV big on sound. The television set comes with audio technology from JBL. Audio features include Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround. There are two 24W speakers at the front for audio output.

The Nokia TV also comes with Motion Estimation/ Motion Compensation (MEMC) for smoother pictures on the screen. This feature is turned on by default in settings and is useful for watching content with rapid movements, like sports matches.

Design-wise, the Nokia TV has very slim bezels on three sides and a chin at the bottom which bears the Nokia branding. Below that are the JBL-powered speakers. Nokia is offering a chrome pedestal as well as wall-mount for the TV. Both the pedestal and wall mount will be shipped with the television.

The Nokia TV is powered by Android 9. The operating system has a stock feel to it. Processing duties are handled by a 1GHz quad-core processor coupled with Mali450 quad-core graphic processor and 2.25 GB of RAM. The device has 16GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include inbuilt WiFi, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, and two USB ports.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Over Rs 35,000 discount on phones; check other deals and offers