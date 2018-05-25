Oppo Realme 1 to go on first sale on Amazon India; offers, prices, specifications

Oppo's sub-brand Realme will conduct the first sale of its smartphone in India. The company will be aiming at the hot mid-range segment, going against Redmi Note 5 and Zenfone Max Pro M1.
Specifications
Design
The company is selling the device with something called a diamond back which they claim is a strong departure from the bland design language that is prevalent with the competition.
Display
The Realme 1 sports a FullHD+ display panel that stretches across 6.0 inches diagonally. The company claimed an 85 per cent screen to body ratio.
Processor
The device will be powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 which the company claims is the first smartphone powered by 12nm processor. Compared to the previous generation the chipset is claimed to be 50 per cent faster and 25 per cent more efficient.
Camera
As the device is being built with youth in the mind, the device front camera is expected to be the USP of the device. Realme claims that the device will use AI Shot which to beautify selfies. The camera can recognize 296 facial spots to give customized results. The camera app also gets a Bokeh model. The phone has a 13megapixel single-lens rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing snapper.
Other Details
Realme 1 will come with Color OS 5.0 which is built over Android 8.1 out of the box. The device will also come with two SIM slots and an additional MicroSD card slot. The device is powered by 3,400mAh battery.
