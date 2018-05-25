Oppo Realme 1 to go on first sale on Amazon India; offers, prices, specifications

Oppo's sub-brand Realme will conduct the first sale of its smartphone in India. The company will be aiming at the hot mid-range segment, going against Redmi Note 5 and Zenfone Max Pro M1.





The device will go on sale on Amazon India's website at 12pm. Interested buyers can opt for a number of offers on the retail page. A 5 per cent cashback is available for buyers using a SBI debit or credit card to make the purchase. Reliance Jio is offering benefits of up to Rs 4,850.







Amazon is also offering a no cost EMI up to 6 months. Oppo Realme 1 will also come bundled with a free screen protector (pre-applied) and a case for the phone.







The device will be offered in two variants. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 8,990 and the other 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be offered at Rs 13,990. Realme 1 comes with a unique diamond back texture on its back and will come in two colours, Diamond Black and Solar Red.

Specifications



Design

The company is selling the device with something called a diamond back which they claim is a strong departure from the bland design language that is prevalent with the competition.

Display

The Realme 1 sports a FullHD+ display panel that stretches across 6.0 inches diagonally. The company claimed an 85 per cent screen to body ratio.

Processor

The device will be powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 which the company claims is the first smartphone powered by 12nm processor. Compared to the previous generation the chipset is claimed to be 50 per cent faster and 25 per cent more efficient.

Camera

As the device is being built with youth in the mind, the device front camera is expected to be the USP of the device. Realme claims that the device will use AI Shot which to beautify selfies. The camera can recognize 296 facial spots to give customized results. The camera app also gets a Bokeh model. The phone has a 13megapixel single-lens rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing snapper.

Other Details

Realme 1 will come with Color OS 5.0 which is built over Android 8.1 out of the box. The device will also come with two SIM slots and an additional MicroSD card slot. The device is powered by 3,400mAh battery.