Samsung A6, A6+, J6, J8 launched in India; price, specifications, features and more

Samsung has launched its latest four smartphones in India - the Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy J6 and the Galaxy J8. All the phones come with exciting features like Artificial Intelligence powered camera that allows object and scene detection, Face Unlock and much more. All four smartphones feature the Infinity Display which gives them a modern appeal.

All the phones come with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box and Super AMOLED display. While the Galaxy A6 and A6+ flaunt a metal unibody design, the Galaxy J6 and J8 come with a plastic unibody design.

Galaxy J6, J8 price

The J6 will come in two variants - the 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage variant, which is priced at Rs 13,990 and the other with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, which will cost you Rs 16,490. The J8 will cost you Rs 18,990 and will come in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant.

The sale for the J6 will start from May 22 on Paytm Mall, Samsung India E-Store, Flipkart and Samsung Retail stores. However, the J8 will go on sale on June 20. Cashback of Rs 1,500 will also be available for purchases via Paytm Mall. Buyers will also get the same cashback on purchases made using ICICI credit cards.

Galaxy J6, J8 Specifications

The J6 and J8 will both run on Android 8.0 Oreo. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones will have a 5.6-inch and 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 'Infinity Display' respectively with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The J6 will come with the Exynos 7870 processor paired with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage or 4GB RAM along with 64GB ROM and both will support storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD.

The J8 will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage will be 64GBwhich can be expanded via microSD card(up to 256GB).

Camera on Galaxy J6 and J8

The Galaxy J6 comes with a 13-megapixel back camera with an aperture of f/1.9 and an 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/1.9. The J8 features a 16-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/1.9and a dual back camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth-of-field effect.

Both the front and rear cameras of the phones have single LED flash. The phones also come with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack when it comes to connectivity options. The smartphones come with a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

Both J6 and J8 have facial recognition and a variable selfie flash. This will enable users to enhance their selfie by adjusting the exposure accordingly. The phones will also allow messaging people on WhatsApp while watching videos through a 'Chat over Video' feature. The smartphones will have features like 'move to memory card', delete duplicate images, zip unused apps and delete saved APK files.

Samsung A6, A6+ prices

The Galaxy A6 32GB variant is priced at Rs 21,990, while the 64GB variant is priced at Rs 22,990. The Galaxy A6+ is priced at Rs 25,990. Cashback of Rs 3,000 will be available on both the phones on purchases via Paytm Mall and purchases made using ICICI credit cards.

The phones will be available from May 22 on Paytm Mall, Samsung India E-Store, Amazon India online and via Samsung offline retail stores.

Specifications

The A6 runs Android 8.o Oreo and has a 5.6-inchHD+ (720 x 1480pixels) Super AMOLED panel and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7 series SoC paired with 4GB RAM. It has a 16-megapixel back camera sensor with aperture f/1.7 while the front has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.9. There is also a camera app that has features like live bokeh mode and background blur shape. The A6 is expandable via microSD (up to 256GB).

The A6+ runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. A 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC powers the phone coupled with 4GB RAM.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor withf/1.9. The phone sports a 24-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an aperture f/1.9.

Both the rear and front camera setups have LED flash along with a camera app with Live Bokeh and Background Blur features.

Both the phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones run on 3500mAh batteries.

The A6 and A6+ have similar features like the J6 and J8 such as 'Chat over Video' and other memory management apps as well as variable selfie flash functionality that will enable users to manage and adjust the exposure to get better selfie quality.