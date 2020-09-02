Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 launched with redesigned hinge; check price, specifications

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 virtual event. The third foldable smartphone from the Korean technology giant claims to have packed in enhanced foldable experience.

"Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience. Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we're reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 has a large 6.2-inch cover screen and massive 7.6-inch main screen. The Infinity-O cover screen has been added to provide maximum usability for checking emails, looking up directions, or even watch content without having to unfold the device every time. When unfolded, there is a 7.6-inch main screen with minimised bezels and notch-less front camera. The main screen has a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate that can offer smooth scrolling and gameplay.

Samsung has re-engineered the Galaxy Z Fold2 with a sleek, unified design. Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass is on the main screen. Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free-standing capabilities that power all-new Flex mode experiences. Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Fold2 also employs sweeper technology, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. Samsung is also offering an online tool to customise your Galaxy Z Fold2 with four distinct Hideaway Hinge colours - Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue.

Samsung aims to offer unique mobile experiences with this foldable form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold2 pairs Flex mode with App Continuity to provide expanded usability. This flexibility allows to create or view content that is curated to your exact preferences, from folded to unfolded. Flex mode makes capturing content and reviewing it in real-time easier. With Capture View Mode, a user won't have to leave the camera app. Photo or video captured can be viewed in the bottom half of the main screen, and the preview of your next shot will be on the top half. Also, using the main and cover screen at the same time with dual preview, both parties can see what's being captured.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 packs in a triple rear camera setup with 12MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 and a 12MP with f/2.4 telephoto lens. It supports 4K video recording and slow-motion videos at 960fps. There is also a 10MP selfie camera on both the main and cover screen. The camera also offers flagship-level camera quality and control. With Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode.

Running Android 10 with One UI 2.5, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It packs in a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, in around 40 markets including the US and Korea, on September 18, 2020, with pre-orders from September 1, 2020, starting with select markets including the US and Europe.