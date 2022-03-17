Samsung launches 2022 PC line-up in India, with prices starting at Rs 38,990

South Korean technology giant Samsung has launched its flagship PC line-up in India. Having been selling smartphones and tablets for a long, the laptop launch will help Samsung expand its computing hardware ecosystem in the country.

With price starting at Rs 38,990, the company has launched six models that will be available in multiple configurations catering to both consumer and enterprise segments. The lineup includes Galaxy Book2 series and Galaxy Book2 Business powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processor and Galaxy Book Go powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform.

“At Samsung, we always bring innovation and exclusivity to all our products. We have launched the new PC line-up keeping in mind growing needs of consumers with best-in-class performance, design, and collaboration to provide our users a unique experience to enhance their productivity. Our new range of notebooks caters across consumer and enterprise segments,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 series is powered by the Intel Evo platform and Windows 11 and features a light weight with ultra-thin design, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, up to 21 hours of battery life, super-fast USB Type-C universal charger. It also boasts a 1080p FHD webcam with a wide field of view and a Bidirectional AI noise cancelling feature that blocks background noise.

For ease of use, the Galaxy Book2 series will come with a variety of connected experiences. Once logged in using their Samsung account, users will be able to access Galaxy device apps and sync other content on the notebook. With Smart Switch they can also transfer data from other an old PC of any manufacturer to the new Galaxy Book.

“Samsung Galaxy Book2 portfolio brings the very best of Intel's technologies to the consumer. Our 12th Gen Intel Core processors bring the biggest shift in x86 architecture in over a decade, combining Performance Cores and Efficiency Cores into a single processor, while also bringing the benefits of DDR5 memory, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6e to the latest Galaxy Books. Galaxy Book2 series is a result of extensive co-engineering efforts with Samsung to develop a range of Galaxy Book models on the Intel Evo platform, as well as the Galaxy Book2 that features our latest Intel Arc graphics processor,” said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director-Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG), Intel India.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book2 Business, with price starting Rs 1,04,990, is designed for enterprise use and can offer optimal performance tailor-made for hybrid meetings and work. Galaxy Book2 Business helps secure the new hybrid work environment using Samsung’s defence-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor to protect BIOS.

Galaxy Book2 Business is also equipped with Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with the security and critical data. Samsung says that while using video-conferencing apps, Studio Mode ensures every online meeting has a crisp, clean and professional feel. Auto Framing keeps the camera focused on the faces on-screen while Background Effects like blurred background and virtual office settings minimise distractions. Galaxy Book2 Business is designed to keep up with rigorous work environments such as excessive altitudes, temperatures or humidity.

“The PC continues to play a more meaningful role in our lives and Windows 11 is evolving as a connection point between people, ideas and creations. Windows powers over 1.4 billion monthly active devices across the world and is the backbone for innovation, a destination for innovation, creativity, and secure productivity. We are excited to collaborate with Samsung in delivering world-class experiences through the Galaxy Book series, and we look forward to empowering every person as we enter a new era of the PC,” said Farhana Haque, Group Director – Devices, Microsoft India.

The Galaxy Book Go is an entry-level machine priced at Rs 38,990. It has been built in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform and Windows 11. It features a 14-inch display screen with a slim bezel and 180-degree hinge and Dolby Atmos. Designed for students, Samsung has added a long-lasting battery.

“Whether for everyday use or highly specialised applications, users today expect smooth performance, seamless communication and much longer usage from their laptops. With the Galaxy Book Go based on the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, users can expect the performance of a laptop with the portability of a smartphone and multi-day battery life highlighting our combined technology capabilities to deliver long lasting performance and immersive entertainment that will exceed consumer expectations,” said Sachin Kalantri, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series, Galaxy Book2 Business and Galaxy Go can be pre-booked starting March 18, 2022 on Samsung's website.