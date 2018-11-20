Samsung unveils quad camera Galaxy A9; check features, price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A9 was launched in the Indian market today. Touted as the world's first quad rear camera phone, Samsung held the launch event of A9 in Gurugram at 12:30 PM (IST). Listed as a Flipkart exclusive, the phone is starting at Rs. 36,990 and will go on sale as a part of the ongoing Mobile Bonanza Sale which will go on from November 19 to November 22. Earlier last week, Samsung had sent out invites with a tagline '4X fun', highlighting the 4 cameras it has installed at the back of the phone.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 is a dual-SIM (nano + nano + microSD) phone that runs Android 8 on top of Samsung's Experience UX. It comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display Super AMOLED panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The A9 comes with 6 GB and 8GB RAM options.

Camera

Camera has always been Samsung's strength. This time Samsung is going all guns blazing at the competition by offering a 24-megapixel primary camera featuring an f/1.7 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 2x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, Samsung has a 24-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A9 is also one of the few phones that haven't ditched the headphone jack and that could be its biggest selling point in the Indian market. Also, the phone comes with a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also has the face unlock feature.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Samsung A9 offerss 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C and NFC support.

Samsung's launch event was live streamed via the Samsung India and Samsung Bharat Newsroom.