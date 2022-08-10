Samsung unveils re-engineered foldables Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Managing to dominate the foldable smartphone market single-handedly, not just in India but across the globe, South Korean technology giant Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 4.



Samsung claims to have completely reimagined the foldable experience while designing the 4th generation foldable models and has focused on the camera as well as the power. The current market size for the foldable smartphone in India, as per CMR, is 30 lakh units of which Samsung Fold models dominate with 61 per cent share and the Samsung Flip with 39 per cent. And the estimated foldable smartphone market is expected to reach 1 million units in 2026.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.



“Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide," Roh added.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung says three key focus areas will redefine the flagship experience – camera, design and power. Samsung has re-engineered the design completely by reducing the weight by 8 grams while increasing the viewing area. Weighting 263 grams, the Fold 4 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the outside and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ with 120Hz variable refresh rate inner display. There is new hardware for photography too. The main camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, 50MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and 30x space zoom. The Nightography feature for low-light photography introduced earlier this year on the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been introduced to the Fold 4. In addition, there is a 10MP selfie camera on the cover and a 4MP under-display camera. Claiming to be the most powerful device in the pocket, Samsung has opted for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which has been paired with 12GB of RAM. IPx8 certified, it houses a 4400mAh battery, and it supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the inside and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside. Weighing 187 grams, even this one is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and paired with 8GB of RAM. The camera setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP selfie camera. IPx8 rated the Flip 4 packs in a 3700mAh battery.

"With its fourth generation foldables, Samsung continues to pioneer its foldable innovation. For Samsung, the Foldables represents a powerful brand differentiator for Samsung in the smartphone industry. CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s foldable market insights posit a potential 20x growth in foldable smartphone shipments by 2026. Consumer acceptance and appetite for powerful and innovative lifestyle statements is fuelling Samsung’s growth in the foldables market. It makes sense for Samsung to further its market and innovation leadership in the foldable phone market, through meaningful innovations, in the absence of any market challengers,” says Prabhu Ram

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been starting at $18000 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 starting $1,000 and will be available for pre-orders starting today.

