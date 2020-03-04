TikTok owner Bytedance launches music streaming app 'Resso' in India

TikTok's parent company ByteDance has launched Resso, social music streaming app in India. Designed for a new generation of music enthusiasts, the app facilitates consumers to connect, express and engage through music.

Hari Nair, Head of Music Content & Partnership, Resso India, said, "Our brand philosophy is extremely unique and we believe that an offering such as ours doesn't exist in the market. Our philosophy is to allow our users to interact through our platform with music and artists - an unparalleled social streaming experience. We understand our audience and know what they want, and our app gives them the platform to use music as a medium to connect."

At the time of the launch, Resso has a vast catalogue of music titles. "We have inked deals with major global, local and independent labels such as Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Beggars Group, T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, YRF Music, Times Music, Tips, Venus, Shemaroo and regional majors such as - Speed Records, Anand Audio, Lahiri Music, Divo, Muzik 247," adds Nair.

Some of the key differentiators of Resso over traditional music streaming apps include social sharing for expressing themselves via shareable user-generated content, songs through music accompanied gifs, lyrics and videos in addition to allowing users to like, comment, share and follow songs, lyrics and playlists. The app allows users to create 'Vibes' - a tool to express how they feel about a track they love in the form of a video, gif or a picture along with words to say something along with it. Lyric Quotes allows users to select their favourite lyric of a song and share to express the state of the mind. And lyrics with every song has lyrics play, allowing users to sing along.

Over the last few years, the Indian audience has been graduating to music streaming over privacy. Streaming apps such as Apple Music, Gaana, Prime Music, JioSaavn, Spotify and YouTube Music has contributed to the shift and are quite popular amongst the Indian consumers. Commenting on its late entry, Nair avers "India has the largest number of GenZ and Resso has been developed as a response to an emerging user trend rooted in the willingness to share music. It is the world's first social music streaming app and offers an experience that allows users to connect with like-minded individuals, engage and express through music; a first in the music streaming industry. It is designed to revolutionize how music is consumed by filling the longstanding gap between music streaming and social networking."

Resso's interactivity is not limited to users but extends to artists as well. The app allows artists to reinvent their catalogue by providing a fresh way for fans to engage with their music and introduces them to new listeners.

Available for free, there is also a premium monthly subscription model priced at Rs 99 for Android and Rs 199 for iOS devices. The latter includes additional features such as ad-free streaming, offline plays, and high-quality audio, and has been priced at Rs 99 for Android and Rs 119 for iOS platform.