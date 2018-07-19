scorecardresearch
Vivo NEX to launch in India today; features, expected price

Vivo had launched two variants of the Vivo NEX, Vivo NEX A and NEX S in China. However, the company is expected to launch only one of the two variants in India.

Vivo NEX will be launched in India today. The device was the first to implement a pop-up camera in a smartphone. However, Oppo Find X made it to the Indian shores before Vivo's NEX. The pop-up camera allows the phone to achieve an almost bezel-less look. The launch event will begin at 12:30pm and the company will be streaming the event live on its official website.

Vivo Nex A Features:

The NEX A sports the same 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display as the NEX S with 1080x2316 Full HD+ resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the back is a similar 12MP+5MP dual-camera setup, although the NEX A lacks the 4-axis OIS, and also houses a fingerprint sensor. For selfies, the handset has the same 8MP pop-up module. Rest of the key specifications remain identical to the Nex S.

Vivo Nex S Features:

The Nex S houses a large 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display featuring 1080x2316 Full HD+ resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The back of the smartphone sports a 12MP+5MP dual-camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture. Selfies and video calls can be made through a pop-up selfie camera module offering 8MP resolution with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the NEX S features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and Dual 4G VoLTE. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Fun-touch OS 4.0.

Pricing:

The Nex S with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is estimated to cost around Rs.47,000 in India; while the Nex A is expected to cost around Rs.40,400. The smartphones will be available in black and red color variants; whereas the 256GB variant will be available in black color only.

