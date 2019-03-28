Vivo S1 with 25MP pop-up selfie camera, notchless display launched; Check out specs, price

Vivo has launched its mid-range no-notch smartphone Vivo S1 with a pop-up selfie camera in China to take on the likes of Realme and Xiaomi. The pop-up camera design was first introduced by Vivo in its Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro smartphones. Vivo S1 will go on sale starting April 3 and the pre-bookings will kick off on April 1.

Vivo S1 is company's first smartphone under the S series lineup and packs 6GB RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The S1 boasts of a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display with screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. On the hardware front, the Vivo S1 is powered by like octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with Mali-G72 GPU.

As far as the optics are concerned, Vivo S1 includes includes a triple camera arrangement at the back that includes a primary sensor of 12-MP with an f/1.78 lens, a secondary 8-MP sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and third 5-MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Vivo S1 includes a 25-MP pop-up selfie shooter with f/2.0 lens.

Vivo S1 comes with dual-SIM support. On the software front, the Vivo S1 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The phone is powered by a 3,940mAh battery and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just below the triple camera module.

Vivo S1 has a dedicated button for AI voice assistant. However, as the phone is currently available in China, the AI of choice is Vivo's own Jovi voice assistant. Focussing on the connectivity, Vivo S1 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-OTG, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. Vivo S1 measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Vivo S1 be available for CNY 2,298 (approximately Rs 24,500) for the sole 6GB and 128GB storage model. The phone will be offered in Blue and Peach Pink colours. The pre-bookings for the Vivo S1 will open April 1 while the actual sales will begin at 7:30am IST on April 3. Vivo hasn't said anything about Vivo S1's India launch plans however could launch it soon to take on the mid-range smartphones.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro at aggressive price points