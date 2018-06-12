Xiaomi launches Redmi 6, Redmi 6A; features, price, specifications

Xiaomi conducted a launch event in China where it revealed the next generation of Redmi phones. The company was expected to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Plus but the company only revealed two devices at the event.Xiaomi took the wraps off budget phone Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6. The company had a few surprises planned with both the smartphones. For one, both devices, despite being entry level smartphones, come with AI-enable face unlock feature. Secondly, the phones are not powered by a Snapdragon chipset, instead, Xiaomi chose to go with MediaTek chipsets for the next generation devices. We are still unsure if these devices will be launched with the same chipset in India. The devices also come with a taller screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Let's go through the specifications of the new phones in a little more detail:

The Redmi 6 comes with a new 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of the 18:9. The device comes with a Helio P22 chipset which is a departure from the usual Snapdragon chipsets. The new phone will be selling in two variants, one with 3GBRAM, 32GB internal storage and the second one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has also provided a MicroSD card slot to extend the memory. One of the interesting features is the inclusion of AI-enable face unlock. If launched in India, this will be one of the cheapest smartphones to feature a face-unlock feature.

The primary camera on the device is a 12 megapixel and 5 megapixel dual lens unit which is paired with a 5 megapixel unit on the front panel. The device extracts power from a 3000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6A is the cheaper of the two devices. The phone comes with a Helio A22 quad core chipset that is manufactured by MediaTek. The processor comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

As per the camera, the handset offers a single 13megapixel rear camera and a 5megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The Redmi 6A also offers the face unlock and AI voice assistant as the Redmi 6.

Coming to the pricing aspect of these phones ,the cheaper Redmi 6A is launched at RMB 599 which roughly translates to Rs 6,500 for the base variant. The Redmi 6 is being launched in three variants. The base variant is priced at RMB 799 (Roughly translated to Rs 8,500). The top variant is priced at RMB 999 which roughly translates to Rs 10,500).