Xiaomi Mi Play with waterdrop notch display & gaming features to launch today

Xiaomi will launch first smartphone targeted at the gamers in China today. Aptly named Xiaomi Mi Play, several images of the phone have already been leaked online. Mi Play, the successor to Redmi Note 6 Pro, will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to sport a notch and is expected to be a youth centric phone. The launch starts at 11:30 am IST.

Xiaomi Play could be a direct response to Honor's Play phone and some of the leaks suggest that the device has the dimensions of 147.76 x 71.89 x 7.8 mm and weigh 150 grams. The smartphone is expected to arrive in multiple colour options like black, rose gold, gold, white, blue, red, pink, gray, silver and green.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the front of the leaked device features a 5.84-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 19: 9. The notched phone has a FullHD+ resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels and is powered by an octa-core processor of 2.3 GHz max frequency. Although there are only two models described, it's likely to arrive in various storage variants of 32 GB + 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage + 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage + 6 GB of RAM.

As for the optics, the Xiaomi Play will include a 12 MP primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment Certification Centre) of the Xiaomi Mi Play listing further reveals that the phone will come with a smaller battery of 2,900mAh and run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi could price its Play smartphone at around Rs 20,000. To recollect, the Honor Play retails for a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India. There's also no information yet if the Xiaomi Play phone will be launched in India or not.

