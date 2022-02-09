Xiaomi's new line-up: Redmi Note 11, Smart Band Pro SportsWatch, Smart TV X43

Xiaomi India has announced a string of new launches, expanding its 11th gen smartphone under Redmi Note series, with the launch of Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Along with it, the company introduced Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch, and Redmi Smart TV X43.



Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch is its first sports wearable device featuring an always-on AMOLED display. It comes with 110+ pro workout modes, three auto-detect modes. Redmi also expanded its Smart TV X Series with the addition of Redmi TV X43, for an immersive 4K viewing experience.



Redmi Note 11S has introduced features such as a superior quad-camera setup that includes 108MP main camera with Samsung HM2 camera sensor, FHD+ AMOLED Display and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.



Featuring an upgraded 33W Pro fast charging on a 5,000mAh large battery, both Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 have fast charging.



“At Redmi, we have always strived to democratise technology and make it accessible to everyone. Staying true to Redmi’s philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries even further with the launch of Redmi Note 11S & Redmi Note 11 and are focused on providing significant upgrades across departments such as display, charging and camera capabilities to our value conscious consumers,” said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India.



Here are its key features:



Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11



Camera

Redmi Note 11S features 108MP primary camera that allows users to capture high resolution and true-to-life details. Utilising the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52" sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO with higher dynamic range and colour performance. The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera has a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close.



Redmi Note 11 comes with a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera offering 118° FOV. It also features a 2MP Macro and 2MP depth sensor for detailed shots. Redmi Note 11S comes with a high-res 16MP camera, while the Redmi Note 11 comes with a 13MP camera for sharp selfies and high-res video calling.



Display quality with 90Hz high refresh rate AMOLED display



Redmi Note 11 series registers precise finger touches, packed into a flat-edge body design and gives the devices a dynamic look. With a screen size of 6.43-inch, the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 are equipped with a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display coupled with 180Hz touch sampling rate. It offers 1000 nits of peak brightness and comes with DCI-P3 wide color gamut.



MediaTek Helio G96 chipset



The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset on Redmi Note 11S, is designed to offer a smooth gameplay. The octa-core chipset consists of powerful Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores clocked at up to 2.05GHz, ensuring high-speed performance. The chipset is based on a 6nm process and is powered by the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU and Qualcomm® Kryo™ 265 CPU, designed to deliver superior performance and power efficiency. Both Redmi Note 11 series devices have a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery with a 33W Pro fast charger.



Both the devices are amongst the first ones to come with MIUI 13 out of the box that brings a host of improved features.



Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch



Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch features a 1.47’’ AMOLED Display with a 66.7 per cent screen to body ratio, a 100 per cent NTSC wide colour gamut and 450 nits of peak brightness for true to life viewing experience. For the first time, Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with 'Always On Display', which means users don’t have to wake the screen every time just to check time and date.



Designed with a fitness tracker at its core, Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch tracks more than 110 pro workouts that allow users to customize and change up their routines. Additionally, it comes equipped with an auto detect workout mode that detects the most common workouts like Walking, Treadmill and Outdoor Running and starts tracking automatically.



A new advanced sleep quality mode tracks all levels of sleep, including REM cycles, to help users adjust their sleeping habits.



Redmi Smart TV X43



Redmi Smart TV X43 is the latest addition to the popular Redmi Smart TV ‘X’ series, launched last year. Smart TV to 4K TVs, the latest addition to Redmi Smart TV X series brings a 43-inch 4K display panel that boasts a resolution of 3840x2160p.



It is powered by Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology, Redmi Smart TV X43 offers stunning visuals and true-to-life colors. It comes equipped with a Reality Flow display technology that smoothens the frame rates to offer intuitive viewing while playing games or watching content. Redmi Smart TV X series also comes with support for Dolby Vision. The TV comes with a powerful 30W stereo speaker setup for a rich and fulfilling sound experience. Redmi Smart TV X43 also offers an array of connectivity ports available at the back including HDMI 2.1 slot x 3, USB x 2, Ethernet, Optical and a 3.5 mm jack for all-round connectivity. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) ensures minimal lag, as low as 5ms at 4K 60fps during gameplay via consoles.