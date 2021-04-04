Microsoft announces Build Conference 2021 dates

Highlights Microsofts flagship event called Microsoft Build will take place from May 25th-27th in 2021.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be held virtually with numerous events focused on multiple areas and topics.

Last year, Microsoft talked about improved collaboration tools for productivity, AI-focused enhancements in the Azure cloud platform

The software giant announced the dates of Microsoft Build 2021 on the event's website. According to the statement, the conference will be held between May 25-27 this year. On the other hand, in the statement, it was stated that most activities of Microsoft's Build conference will be held virtually. The statement said, "Microsoft Build is the place where developers, architects, start-up projects and students connect together, write code, share their knowledge, and explore ways to innovate for tomorrow while expanding their skills," the statement said.

Similar to last year's Build event, this event will probably be free of charge with workshops and keynotes being live-streamed. Build is primarily targeted at developers and is often Microsoft's opportunity to showcase upcoming changes to Windows, Office, Edge, and other services. At last year's conference, the company exhibited its Fluid Framework, PowerToys Run launcher, and Project Reunion, among other new products.

Microsoft's Build Conference is held every year for the sheer purpose of sharing information, speaking out about new innovations, and discussing technology at a larger scale with Microsoft. It is a platform where the company discusses the future of its technology and services that are already running and other upcoming projects that the company is working on.

The event is attended by many including developers, students, start-ups, and even architects for a matter of fact that are presumably there to talk, connect and learn about new technology. This conference enables participants to expand their skillset and knowledge while exploring different ways of innovation by discussing the better tomorrow with like-minded people.