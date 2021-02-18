Motorola Moto E7 Power launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Highlights Motorola is all set to launch its budget smartphone Moto E7 Power in the Indian market.

Motorola is all set to launch its budget smartphone Moto E7 Power in the Indian market. The smartphone will be launched exclusively on Flipkart and then the Moto E7 Power will go on sale in a couple of days. The E7 Power comes from the family of Moto E7, which already has two phones launched under its moniker. Motorola had earlier released the Moto E7 Plus and the Moto E7.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus was launched in India for Rs 9499. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a 48-megapixel primary camera with Night vision technology. Moto E7 Power is expected to be a toned-down version of the Moto E7 Plus but will be an upgrade over the Moto E7 that was launched previously. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the entry-level segment.

Moto E7 Power: Expected Price and availability

Motorola has leaked the specifications of the smartphone on Flipkart but has not revealed much about the price of the smartphone. However, by looking at the specifications, it can be concluded that the Moto E7 Power will be priced somewhere between Rs 7000 and Rs 8000. The price can also be more or less than the amount we have predicted. The exact price will only be revealed once the phone is released in the Indian market.

As far as the availability is concerned, Motorola Moto E7 Power would be launched on Flipkart at 12 pm today but it would go on sale after a couple of days. It will be launched with two color options including Orange and Blue.

Moto E7 Power: Specifications

Motorola has already made the features of Moto E7 Power official on Flipkart. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display. There is also a waterdrop notch on the front to house the selfie camera. Moto E7 Power is an octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also comes with an internal storage of 64GB which can be expanded using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Moto E7 Power features a dual-camera setup on the rear. The camera module includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary sensor and LED Flash, about which Motorola has not shared any information. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery.

For connectivity, the Moto E7 Power will have 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi network support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C.