Loco, Activision Blizzard to host mobile tournaments; prize pool worth Rs 35 lakh

eSports and game streaming platform Loco, in partnership with Activision Blizzard is hosting 'Call of Duty Mobile' tournament. Offering a pool prize worth Rs 35 lakh, the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup will comprise two tournaments- Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open and Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro. Available exclusively on Loco, the tournaments are designed to help pave way for gamers across the country and transform the Indian gaming ecosystem at large.

"Call of Duty is a legendary title and we are really excited to build the Call of Duty Mobile eSports ecosystem in the country from the ground up. The Call of Duty Mobile India Cup is the first step in the formation of this ecosystem and will help cement India's position on the global esports map. We are elated to have magnificent teams like Team IND, and Team Mayhem on board with us and in a country where esports is growing at an unprecedented rate, this is just the beginning of a journey to many more milestones," says Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Pocket Aces.

Registrations for Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open tournament is already live. Teams from across the country can sign up and compete against each other in 5v5 matches in an open qualifier format. The total prize pool for this is Rs 10 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh will be awarded to the winning team, and the Rs 5 lakh will be split among teams scoring second, third and fourth positions.

Following the open battles, 16 qualifying teams will advance to the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro, where they will be joined by India's top professional Call of Duty Mobile teams to play 5v5 matches in a league format. Team Mayhem and Team IND are among the top illustrious teams that have been invited for the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro. The total prize pool of the 5v5 matches in Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro is Rs 25 lakh. Of this, the winning team will be awarded Rs 10 lakh, followed by Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for the second and third positions, and the rest of the prize pool will be shared among the teams at fourth to eighth positions.

