1 in 4 ChatGPT users rely on AI for healthcare support weekly: Report

OpenAI has released a detailed report on how ChatGPT users rely on the chatbot. It was highlighted that about 40 million users globally use ChatGPT for healthcare and medical-related queries. In addition, it was revealed that one of the most asked topics was around health insurance, and the majority of these questions were asked by underserved rural communities, the report said. However, the spike in healthcare-related queries was reported after the release of the GPT-5 model.

Advertisement

The report said, “Nearly 2 million messages per week focus on health insurance, including for comparing plans, understanding prices, handling claims and billing, eligibility and enrollment, and coverage and cost-sharing details.” These numbers combined make up five percent of global ChatGPT users. In addition, 1.6 million to 1.9 million ChatGPT messages about health insurance were sent per week.

This showcases how users around the globe are relying on AI chatbots for health-related finances and small queries, when it's difficult to understand medical terms without assistance. Furthermore, the survey report revealed that over 55% of the respondents use ChatGPT to ask about their symptoms, and 48% of them rely to understand medical terms. Whereas, 44% also use the chatbot to explore treatment options.

Advertisement

OpenAI claims that ChatGPT is contributing to filling the gap between healthcare professionals and individuals, especially where the healthcare infrastructure is limited. However, it also raises concerns over credibility and growing AI hallucinations, as in several cases, it may not provide accurate or medically verified information. Hence, you are also using AI; make sure to always take professional help rather than completely relying on AI chatbots.