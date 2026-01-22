Adobe rolls out AI-powered tools for presentations, podcasts and PDFs

Adobe has introduced new AI-powered tools to Adobe Acrobat and Express that claim to enhance productivity and creativity experiences. From transforming documents into interactive presentation slides to generating a podcast-style summary, the new AI tools will enable users to seamlessly create dynamic and multi-format content with just a few clicks.

Advertisement

Transform documents into a presentation

Adobe has rolled out a new “Generate presentation” feature in Acrobat, where users can upload single or multiple documents and command AI to outline key points, sections, and flow. Then it will automatically transform the information into a well-designed presentation.

Users will also have the ability to make further edits, like adjusting the length of the presentation or changing the tone of voice. In addition, users can also choose from hundreds of professional templates and even generate custom images within Adobe Express

Command the AI assistant to edit PDFs

In Acrobat, users will now be able to edit text, replace words and phrases, add an e-signature, and much more using the new AI Assistant. Adobe said, “Chat-based AI in Acrobat gives you a smarter, faster way to complete essential PDF tasks with simple, natural-language prompts.”

Advertisement

Generate podcast feature in Acrobat

Acrobat now includes a new Generate podcast feature that converts meeting transcripts, emails, attachments, notes and links into a podcast-style summary. This way, users can catch up on all the missed tasks irrespective of work, personal or study-related priorities, by condensing hours of reading into a simplified audio overview.



The company highlighted that the Generate Podcast feature can be accessed directly via the new AI Assistant. Furthermore, the PDF Spaces also allow users to invite others to add files, add comments, and simply collaborate effectively.

With new AI-powered tools, Adobe claims that users will be able to “get insights faster, create standout content and collaborate more seamlessly.”