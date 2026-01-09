Apple CEO Tim Cook's salary revealed for 2025: Here’s how much the executive earns

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly earned about $74 million (approx Rs 620 crore) in 2025. The numbers were revealed by Apple’s 2025 annual proxy filings on how much top executives are being paid. While the number showcases a huge number, it is reported that it's reflecting a nominal decrease compared to the previous year's $74.6 million play. Alongside Cook’s, CFO Kevan Parekh and COO Sabih Khan’s yearly pay was also revealed in the document.

Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook's salary breakdown

As per the revealed data, the majority of Tim Cook’s payout was stock-based compensation, which is distributed based on Apple’s performance. His salary this year was said to be $3,000,000 ( approx Rs 27 crore). His stock awards were $57,535,293 (approx Rs 517 crore), non-equity incentive plan compensation was $12,000,000 (about Rs 108 crore), and other compensation was calculated to be $1,759,518 (approx Rs 15 crore). These other benefits include expenses such as security, personal and professional travels, insurance premiums, vacations, etc.

On the other hand, COO Sabih Khan has reportedly earned $27 million (approx Rs 243 crore), and CFO Kevan Parekh earned $22.4 million ( approx Rs 201 crore). These calculations also include base salary and stock awards, highlighting a pay structure heavily weighted toward performance-based equity.

Advertisement

However, in the coming months or years, Cook may step down as CEO to take on less workload. He will likely continue to hold the role of Chairman of the Board. Now, reports and experts suggest that John Ternus, Apple’s head of engineering, may take up the CEO role, taking the critical new era of Apple as it innovates in the space of AI and foldable products.