Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple introduces new-gen AirTag with improved Bluetooth range, and a louder speaker

Apple introduces new-gen AirTag with improved Bluetooth range, and a louder speaker

Apple AirTag 2 flaunts upgraded features with a new chip, louder speakers, and much more.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jan 27, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Apple introduces new-gen AirTag with improved Bluetooth range, and a louder speakerApple AirTag 2

Apple officially upgrades AirTag after nearly 5 years, bringing major hardware improvements such as expanded finding range and a louder speaker. This tiny device has become a story for many in finding “lost luggage, keys, bicycles, bags, and more.” This device helps users keep track of their objects and provide protections against unwanted tracking.

Advertisement

Apple AirTag 2: What’s new and upgraded

The Apple AirTag 2 is also equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which also comes in iPhone 17 models, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. This chip reportedly improves “Precision Finding” and offers better guidance with Haptic feedback, Visual feedback, and Audio feedback.

Apple's blog post claims that the new chip can guide users to items from up to 50% farther away compared to the older AirTag. It is also equipped with an upgraded Bluetooth chip, which claims to offer an expanded range. In addition, Apple Watch Series 9 or later users can also leverage Precision Finding, enhancing convenience.

The new AirTag is also 50 percent louder than the previous generation model, hence making it easier to locate in noisy environments or when they are hidden under furniture or inside bags.

Advertisement

It also integrates with Share Item Location, enabling users to temporarily share the live location of your lost item with people or organisations they trust, such as an airline. Apple has also partnered with 50 airlines to accept Share Item Location links.

Apple AirTag 2 price and availability 

The Apple AirTag 2 is launched with similar pricing. It will be priced at $29 for a single AirTag and $99 for a four-pack. In India, it will be priced at Rs. 3,790 for a single one, and Rs 12,900 for a four-pack. 

Furthermore, it should be noted that the new AirTag will support iPhones running on iOS 26 or later versions. 

Buyers can purchase the tracking device from Apple's official website or the Apple Store app.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today