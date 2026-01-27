Apple introduces new-gen AirTag with improved Bluetooth range, and a louder speaker

Apple officially upgrades AirTag after nearly 5 years, bringing major hardware improvements such as expanded finding range and a louder speaker. This tiny device has become a story for many in finding “lost luggage, keys, bicycles, bags, and more.” This device helps users keep track of their objects and provide protections against unwanted tracking.

Apple AirTag 2: What’s new and upgraded

The Apple AirTag 2 is also equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which also comes in iPhone 17 models, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. This chip reportedly improves “Precision Finding” and offers better guidance with Haptic feedback, Visual feedback, and Audio feedback.

Apple's blog post claims that the new chip can guide users to items from up to 50% farther away compared to the older AirTag. It is also equipped with an upgraded Bluetooth chip, which claims to offer an expanded range. In addition, Apple Watch Series 9 or later users can also leverage Precision Finding, enhancing convenience.

The new AirTag is also 50 percent louder than the previous generation model, hence making it easier to locate in noisy environments or when they are hidden under furniture or inside bags.

It also integrates with Share Item Location, enabling users to temporarily share the live location of your lost item with people or organisations they trust, such as an airline. Apple has also partnered with 50 airlines to accept Share Item Location links.

Apple AirTag 2 price and availability

The Apple AirTag 2 is launched with similar pricing. It will be priced at $29 for a single AirTag and $99 for a four-pack. In India, it will be priced at Rs. 3,790 for a single one, and Rs 12,900 for a four-pack.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the new AirTag will support iPhones running on iOS 26 or later versions.

Buyers can purchase the tracking device from Apple's official website or the Apple Store app.