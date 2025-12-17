Best affordable phones of 2025: Nothing Phone 3a Pro, iQOO Neo 10R, and more

In 2025, smartphone brands widely adopted next-generation technologies like AI and made them more accessible across all price segments. However, the affordable smartphones, within the price segment of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, dominate the market by offering flagship-like features, eye-catching designs, advanced camera capabilities, and large batteries. To recognise some of the top smartphone models, we have curated a list of “Best affordable phones of 2025”, all available in India at under Rs 30,000.

Best affordable phones of 2025

iQOO Neo 10R: If you are looking for powerful performance in terms of gaming and multitasking, then iQOO Neo 10R is the one for you. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, offering powerful performance. It is also equipped with a large 6043 mm² vapour chamber and a massive 6,400mAh battery, making it a great performance-centric phone of 2025.

Poco X7 Pro: This smartphone is hyped for its powerful processor, excellent display, and lasting battery life. The Poco X7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor that offers smooth performance for gaming and everyday tasks. It has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, which is perfect for streaming content and playing graphics-intensive games, making it a great pick of 2025.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: If we have to pick an all-rounder phone in the affordable segment, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro offers a clean UI experience, amazing camera quality, powerful everyday performance, and a promising battery life. In addition, the smartphone also gained AI-powered features, a telephoto lens, and a unique design, which became a talk of the year.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Another all-rounder in the affordable segment is the OnePlus Nord CE 5, which excels in battery life, display quality, and everyday performance, considering its price. It gained popularity for the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, 7,100mAh battery, 1.5K AMOLED, and more, making it another impressive phone of 2025.

Realme 15 Pro: While we have covered performance and all-rounder, another phone that needs a mention is Realme’s latest number series phone. The Realme 15 Pro is popular for its compelling camera features and amazing image quality, but it also has the brightest and sharpest display in the segment, making it a great choice for users who consume a lot of content. In addition, it also offers decent performance and a full-day battery.