Best flagship phones of 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and more

The year 2025 has proven to be a successful year for the smartphone market, especially when it comes to the flagship segment. This year, we came across some revolutionary launches across price ranges that defined user expectations. While several phones gained popularity, some of the standout trends stole the spotlight, like deeper AI integration that made phones smarter, ultra-slim form factor, massive battery sizes, and the return of compact flagships.

However, some phones have made a great statement in the flagship segment and offer future-ready mobile experiences. Therefore, we have curated a list of the best flagship smartphones of 2025 that stood out and set benchmarks for performance, camera, and user experience.

Best flagship smartphones of 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: If you’re seeking top-tier performance, the best software experience, and ultimate camera quality, then Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the one for you. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the smartphone balances multitasking, gaming performance, and AI integration. With refined camera performance, OneUI experience, and an excellent display, it is one of the most complete and powerful flagship smartphones of 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Another all-rounder phone that made headlines is the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, Apple showcased a revamped design, and Cosmic Orange became the new black. Other upgrades like the A19 Pro chip, 48MP triple camera setup, new 18MP selfie camera, and the in-house 5G modem made the smartphone popular in 2025.

In addition to hardware upgrades, Apple also announced a new Liquid Glass UI with iOS 26 and refined software-based upgrades that made it a well-rounded flagship smartphone of the year.

Vivo X300 Pro: If camera is a core requirement in flagship phones, then Vivo X300 Pro is the best camera flagship phone. In addition to its ZEISS-tuned professional camera, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, offering smooth performance, efficient AI features, and an effortless multitasking experience. In addition, the transition from FunTouch OS to Origin OS also gained praise for its improved user experience.

OnePlus 15: Another all-rounder flagship that charmed the flagship market was the OnePlus 15 model. It flaunts a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 165Hz OLED display, and 120W fast wired charging, which made a huge splash in the flagship segment. In addition, OnePlus has exceptionally refined the OxygenOS 16, enhancing the user experience. Therefore, the OnePlus 15 also stands out in the crowd as one of the best flagship phones of 2025.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: For a clean Android experience, advanced camera capabilities, and the best AI experiences, the Google Pixel 10 Pro stands out as one of the best in the flagship segment. Equipped with a TSMC-built Tensor G5 processor, the smartphone delivers performance, efficient AI-powered features, and computational photography. In addition, its striking premium design is also what makes the smartphone compelling, despite having similarities with its predecessor. On the other hand, people who prefer a big-form-factor phone and a bigger battery can also opt for the Pixel 10 Pro XL model.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Lastly, we have another camera-centric phone that captivated fans, but it is also a stunning all-around phone with a 7500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, plenty of AI features, and a promising software experience. Therefore, Oppo Find X9 Pro is another great pick of the year.