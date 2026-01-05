Clicks unveils 'The Communicator': a blackberry-esque phone for your phone at CES 2026

Clicks Technology, the startup founded by mobile industry veterans to bring tactile typing back to the modern era, has significantly expanded its hardware portfolio at CES 2026. The company has moved beyond its signature keyboard cases to debut a standalone handset and a versatile magnetic accessory.

The Clicks Communicator

Designed as a "companion device" rather than a primary media hub, the Clicks Communicator is a compact smartphone focused on "communication, not consumption." The device features a permanent, tactile QWERTY keyboard paired with a 4.03-inch AMOLED display. Running a streamlined version of Android 16, it aims to reduce digital distractions by prioritising messaging and productivity apps over endless social media feeds.

Despite its minimalist philosophy, the hardware specifications remain modern. The device features 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 2TB. It also retains features often omitted from modern flagships, including a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for both nano-SIM and eSIM. Security is integrated directly into the physical keyboard via a fingerprint sensor in the spacebar.

A standout feature is the "Signal LED," which is a customisable notification light built into the "Prompt Key" on the side of the device. This allows users to assign specific colours to different apps or contacts, enabling at-a-glance priority management.

Signal LED

Clicks says on their website that while the Communicator is a companion device, it can also be used as a primary device for anyone willing to do that, since it runs on Android 16.

The Power Keyboard

Another product showcased by Clicks is the 'Power Keyboard'. This is said to be for users who prefer to stick with their current smartphones. Unlike the company’s original sleeve-style cases, this $79 accessory attaches magnetically via MagSafe or Qi2. It features a slide-out QWERTY layout and includes its own 2,150 mAh battery, which can top up the host phone’s charge while in use.

Clicks Power Keyboard

Because it connects via Bluetooth, the Power Keyboard is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and can even be paired with tablets and smart TVs to use as a more convenient way to type.

Pricing and Availability

The Clicks Communicator is available for reservation now at an early-bird price of $399 (approximately Rs 36,022), with the retail price set to increase to $499 (approximately Rs 45,050) after 27 February. The Power Keyboard is expected to ship this spring, with a standard retail price of $109 (approximately Rs 9,840).