Elon Musk-owned X unveils $1 million rewards programme for long-form writers

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formally twitter) has announced a $1 million initiative aimed at encouraging long-form writing, signalling a renewed push to transform the platform beyond short, real-time posts and into a space for deeper, high-quality content.

Under the initiative, X will reward writers who publish long-form posts on the platform, with the total prize pool capped at $1 million. The move is designed to attract independent writers, analysts and subject-matter experts, while also incentivising existing creators to experiment with more detailed storytelling and analysis.

$1M prize for the top 𝕏 article https://t.co/QbJXZeOlhk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2026

The programme builds on X’s recent efforts to reposition itself as an “everything app,” with long-form content seen as a key pillar in boosting user engagement and time spent on the platform. X already allows extended posts, article-style formatting and creator monetisation through subscriptions and ad-revenue sharing, and the latest announcement seeks to accelerate adoption of these features.

According to the company, the rewards will be linked to the quality and reach of long-form content published on X, though detailed criteria and timelines for payouts are expected to be shared separately. The initiative is expected to run alongside X’s existing creator monetisation programmes, rather than replace them.

Industry experts see the move as a direct attempt to challenge traditional publishing platforms, newsletters and blogging services, by offering financial incentives and built-in distribution to writers. With a global user base and real-time visibility, X is positioning itself as a viable alternative for writers seeking both audience reach and revenue.

The announcement comes at a time when social media platforms are increasingly competing for creator loyalty, as advertising pressures and algorithm changes push writers to diversify their publishing channels. By putting a significant cash incentive behind long-form writing, X is betting that original, in-depth content can help differentiate the platform in a crowded digital media landscape.