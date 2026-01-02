Elon Musk's Starlink satellites are descending closer to the Earth: Here's why

SpaceX has announced plans to shift a significant portion of its Starlink satellite constellation into lower orbits by 2026. The technical reconfiguration aims to improve network performance and enhance space safety by reducing the long-term risk of orbital debris.

According to the company, future Starlink satellites will operate at altitudes around the 480km mark, a notable reduction from the current primary operating altitude of approximately 550km. This transition is designed to decrease signal latency, providing faster internet speeds for users globally. Furthermore, the increased atmospheric drag at these lower altitudes ensures that any decommissioned or malfunctioning satellites will de-orbit and burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere within weeks, instead of years.

This comes after a statement from Starlink in December regarding a rare incident in which a satellite suffered an anomaly at an altitude of 418 km. The event resulted in a total loss of communication with the spacecraft and generated a small amount of orbital debris, marking a notable technical failure for the satellite internet provider.

The decision also follows growing scrutiny from the international scientific community and space agencies regarding the density of satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). By moving to a lower shell, SpaceX aims to mitigate the "Kessler Syndrome" risk, which is a scenario where a single collision could trigger a catastrophic chain reaction of debris. The company stated that the move demonstrates its commitment to space sustainability, as the VLEO environment is effectively self-cleaning due to natural atmospheric resistance.

With only two failed satellites out of more than 9,000 launched to date, Starlink already boasts an outstanding reliability record, yet this proactive reconfiguration, coordinated closely with regulators, other operators, and US Space Command, ensures that any future failures de-orbit much faster, raising the bar for overall orbital safety.