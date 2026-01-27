Goa considers social media ban for users under the age of 16

The state of Goa is considering a ban on social media for children under the age of 16, following the introduction of similar legislation in Australia.

As per reports by Reuters, Goa’s Minister for Information Technology, Rohan Khaunte, said on January 26 that the state government is currently studying the Australian model. The move aims to protect the mental health and well-being of the younger generation, who are increasingly occupied by digital platforms.

"If possible, (we will) implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media," Khaunte told reporters. "Details will follow." He added.

The proposed ban would target popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). Under the Australian law being used as a reference, social media companies are required to take "reasonable steps" to prevent minors from holding accounts, with the threat of significant fines for non-compliance.

However, implementing such a ban at the state level presents legal challenges. The Goa government is currently investigating whether a state-wide restriction is legally viable under India's central IT laws. This development comes as other Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, also explore similar measures to safeguard children from online bullying and addiction.

The debate over children’s digital safety has gained momentum globally. While some advocates argue that a ban is necessary to curb youth addiction and exposure to harmful content, others question the practicality of enforcement and whether children might simply use technical loopholes to bypass the restrictions.

In a report by The Indian Express, Khaunte said that the proposal will be discussed with Goa’s Chief Minister before any final decision is made, stressing that the priority is to ensure that "things go well for the next generation".

Countries like France, Indonesia and Malaysia are also watching the Australian rollout with a view to adopting similar laws, with France having already passed a bill in their National Assembly.