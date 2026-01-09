Google reclaimed crown as world’s second most valuable company: Report

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. is crowned as the second-most valuable company by market capitalisation, over-taking Apple. According to The Bloomberg report, Alphabet surpassed Apple with a valuation of $3.89 trillion on Wednesday, and by Thursday it reached o $3.92 trillion. On the other hand, Apple’s valuation declined to $3.80 trillion. This win is said to be driven by Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, positioning it as one of the leading tech companies in AI race.

It was highlighted that Google dethroned Apple for the first time since 2019, showcasing its growing dominance in the AI-driven tech landscape. Since Google was the second tech company in terms of market capitalisation, Nvidia was in the first spot, valued at $4.49 trillion as latest by Thursday.

In 2025, Alphabet saw a massive 65% increase in stock price, leading the “Magnificent Seven.” Now, the company is expected to carry the momentum through 2026 and will remain a top performer.

At the start of January 2026, we saw Google regaining market share over OpenAI as ChatGPT experienced a notable 22% traffic drop due to the launch of the Gemini 3 model. In addition, the Gemini 3 Pro model has already set the highest standard and outperforms rivals. Google also launched a seventh-generation accelerator; its TPUs became a primary alternative to Nvidia's GPUs, and much more that solidified Alphabet’s position in the market.

As far as Apple’s growth is concerned, the company is yet to make its AI breakthrough in comparison to its rivals. However, 2026 is expected to be a major year for the tech giant with the launch of revamped Siri with iOS 26.4. In addition, Apple is also reported to integrate Google’s Gemini for complex task management.