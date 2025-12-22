Google to replace its Assistant with Gemini on Android devices by 2026

Google has shared an update on when it will finally transition from Assistant on Android devices to Gemini. The upgrade was initially scheduled to take place by the end of 2025, but it will now occur by 2026, according to a post by Google’s Anish K, Community Manager at the Gemini Apps team. When the transition takes place, Google Assistant will no longer be available on Android phones, tablets, or a standalone iOS app, as the AI-powered Gemini model will take its place.

What does this mean for users, and why is there a delay?

In March 2025, Google announced that it plans to replace the Assistant with Gemini by the end of the year. Now, the company has shared an update regarding the transition, revealing that it may not occur as soon as previously announced. As per a post on Gemini Help Desk, the company revealed that the Gemini upgrade will land somewhere in 2026.

The company has stated that the delay is taking place to ensure a “seamless transition.” This makes sense considering that transitioning to a generative AI model could consist of several complex technicalities. As of now, the company has stated to focus on the OS-level upgrade due to the upcoming holiday season, when smartphone usage typically spikes. Therefore, maintaining the stability and a smooth user experience is a higher priority than introducing major backend changes.

Now, the Gemini transition is reported to start rolling out from March 2026, and the update is expected to be released gradually throughout the year. Therefore, users still have the option to switch between Gemini and Assistant. However, the Google Pixel 10 series will continue to support Gemini as the default assistant. Therefore, users may have to wait a little longer to utilise Gemini capabilities as an assistant.