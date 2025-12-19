Indian Gen Z embraces translated international content as language barriers dissolve

A new report from YouTube has revealed a significant shift in how young people in India consume digital media, with 77% of Gen Z users now watching content translated from other languages. The 2025 'Culture and Trends Report' highlights that for this demographic, language is increasingly becoming a customisable feature rather than a barrier to entertainment and information.

The rise of translated content is driven by both global creators and local industries adapting to a multilingual audience. Global creator MrBeast, for instance, acquired over 47 million subscribers in India by offering videos in seven different regional audio tracks. This strategy is being mirrored by the Indian film industry; major trailers, such as that for the film Coolie, were released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Local creators like Ashish Chanchlani have also begun debuting new series in multiple dubbed versions to maximise their reach across the country.

Beyond entertainment, the platform has become a primary source for understanding global events. According to the data, 76% of Indian Gen Z users turn to YouTube to learn about international news and cultural trends. This engagement is also influencing daily communication, with 68% of respondents admitting they use slang or phrases in their regular conversations that they first encountered in digital videos.

The report also emphasises the role of artificial intelligence in this transition. Tools such as 'Auto Dubbing' and AI-assisted editing are lowering the technical hurdles for creators wanting to reach diverse audiences. Additionally, visual-first storytelling is thriving; creators like Kerala-based KL BRO Biju Rithvik have built communities of over 79 million subscribers by focusing on non-verbal, family-oriented content that resonates regardless of the viewer's native tongue.