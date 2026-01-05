LG Wallpaper TV returns at CES 2026 with 9mm thinness, LG Gallery+, and more

CES 2026 has kicked off, and LG has launched its thinnest true wireless Wallpaper TV, the LG OLED evo W6. The OLED TV comes with the company's Hyper Radiant Colour Technology, LG’s wallpaper design, LG Gallery+, and much more. LG has launched a wallpaper TV after almost 6 years, as the first model was introduced back in 2017. Now, the new-generation model feels fresh with the slimmest-ever design and plenty of advanced features.

LG OLED evo W6: Specifications and features

The LG OLED evo W6 is just 9mm thin, which is said to be achieved by miniaturisation of essential components and re-engineering of internal architecture. It comes with a new wall mount that is pressed against the wall, and it uses a Zero Connect Box, which can be placed up to 10 meters.

The evo W6 supports LG’s Hyper Radiant Colour Technology that claims to improve black, colour, and brightness. It is also powered by Brightness Booster Ultra, which enhances the luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter. The TV will also come with LG’s Gallery+ service that offers 4,500 visuals that include beautifully shot landscapes, art from popular video games, and AI art integration.

For advanced gaming performance, the LG OLED evo W6 offers 4K 165Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync premium. It also offers a personalised experience with Multi-AI that recognises who is watching from voice commands, and it also integrates Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. The LG OLED evo W6 is launched in two sizes: 77-inch and 83-inch.