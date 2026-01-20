Meta's APAC policy chief steps down as company's regulation difficulties rise

Meta Platforms Inc. is set to lose its top public policy executive in the Asia-Pacific region, Simon Milner, at a time when the social media giant faces a wave of intensifying regulatory scrutiny across the continent. Milner, who has overseen Meta’s government relations and policy strategy in the region for the past 8 years, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post.

In the post, Milner stated "I'll be sticking around for a few more months to help determine my successor and ensure they are well placed to lead the APAC Policy team on to even greater success."

Meta has not disclosed Milner's succession plan or potential candidates as of now.

The departure comes at a critical juncture for the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Governments across Asia, from India and Australia to South Korea and Southeast Asia, are introducing stricter frameworks to hold technology firms accountable for the content on their platforms. In many of these markets, Meta has found itself in the crosshairs of regulators concerned about the spread of misinformation, the protection of minors, and the dominance of Big Tech in digital advertising.

During his tenure, Milner was a key figure in navigating these complex political landscapes. He frequently represented the company in discussions with lawmakers and trade bodies, often defending Meta’s business model against proposals that sought to tax digital services or mandate local data storage.

This leadership change highlights the growing friction between global tech giants and regional governments. Analysts suggest that the next policy chief will face an uphill battle, as countries in the Asia-Pacific region move toward more sovereign digital policies that challenge the border-less nature of social media platforms.