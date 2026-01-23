Motorola Signature debuts in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Check price, features, and more

Motorola has launched a new high-end phone, the Motorola Signature, in India that starts at Rs 59,999. The smartphone flauntsa 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, decent battery, and a unique design.

Motorola is positioning the smartphone in the flagship segment, and it will compete with phones like Oppo Reno 15 series, OnePlus 13s, Realme GT 8 series, and others. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Signature.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Motorola Signature: Specifications and features

The Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPO display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 6,200nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone powers Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 for performance, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of photography, the Motorola Signature features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with Sony Lytia 828 and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens that offers up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, it sports a 50MP autofocus camera with a Sony Lytia 500 sensor.

It is backed by a 5,200mAh Silicon-Carbon battery that supports 90W wired charging, 10W wireless reverse charging and 5W wired reverse charging. The smartphone also offers a durable build with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H standard.

Advertisement

Motorola Signature: Price and availability

The Motorola Signature will come in two colour variants: Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive. The smartphone is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

It also comes in two other storage options, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB, which are priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.

The Motorola Signature will be available for sale on January 30, 2026, on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail Rs 5,000 instant discount on selected bank cards.

