Motorola teases new Razr foldable at CES 2026 with sleek design and Sony cameras: Check all details

Following the success of its retro-inspired clamshell Razr series, Motorola is set to expand its foldable portfolio with its first notebook-style handset. Teased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the upcoming "Razr Fold" represents a significant shift for the brand as it moves into the premium large-format foldable segment.

The device aims to balance portability with productivity. When closed, the smartphone maintains a compact form factor featuring a standard 6.6-inch cover display. However, when unfolded, it reveals a substantial 8.1-inch 2K internal screen, providing a viewing area comparable to a mini tablet.

Motorola has confirmed that the Razr Fold will be available in two Pantone-certified colour options: Lily White and Blackened Blue. The former will offer a smooth surface, whilst the latter features a textured finish on the back panel. The design prioritises both aesthetics and ergonomic handling for the expanded display.

The imaging capabilities appear to be a focal point for this premium entry. Teaser images confirm a sophisticated triple-camera module on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor utilising Sony LYTIA technology. This is supported by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera equipped with a 3X periscope lens for enhanced optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device incorporates a 32MP camera on the cover display and a 20MP sensor on the internal main screen.

Whilst the specific processor, battery capacity, and pricing remain under wraps, the device is expected to compete at the top end of the market. Full technical specifications and availability details are scheduled to be disclosed during an official launch event in the summer. Motorola does say that the phone will be "AI ready" so we can expect some fun and useful AI features and better Gemini and Moto AI integration.

The announcement coincides with Motorola’s launch of its new Signature series, which features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. With the Razr Fold, Motorola signals its intent to go head-to-head with established leaders in the foldable market like Google and Samsung by offering a high-performance alternative to the traditional clamshell design.