MSI at CES 2026: From RTX 50-series gaming laptops to new prestige series, here's what’s new

MSI has unveiled several new laptop models at the CES 2026, ranging from power gaming to productivity-focused PCs. The lineup includes new generation Prestige series, and gaming PCs like gaming laptops, including the Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair series. All these new devices come with new designs, upgraded performance, and advanced features. Here’s everything MSI announced at CES 2026, in Las Vegas.

Prestige 14 and Prestige 16: These are business and productivity laptops built for users who seek performance, mobility, and design. This year, MSI has refined the design, making the laptops slimmer and lighter. Both models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors that claim to deliver smooth graphics and AI performance.

Prestige 14 Flip AI+ and Prestige 16 Flip AI+: It's a 2-in-1 laptop with a touch screen display and stylus support. It supports the MSI Nano pen with the Copilot press-to-talk feature. The Prestige Flip series now comes with a new Action Touchpad, which is said to be 53% larger for easy controls. It also features a 2.8K OLED display with VRR and DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.

Prestige 13 AI+: Another Prestige series laptop MSI launched is the new Prestige 13 AI+. The laptop is reportedly lighter and measures just 899 grams. It is now said to be the lighted 13-inch magnesium-aluminium laptop. Since it's a productivity laptop, it comes with enterprise-grade security and professional-grade performance.

Raider 16 Max HX & Raider 16 HX: Now, coming to the gaming segment, MSI has launched an all-new Raider 16 Max HX series laptop with a compact build, but powerful performance features. It is said to deliver massive 300W total system power, making gaming smooth and enjoyable. The laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors paired with RTX 5090 or 5080 GPUs. The laptops are said to be perfect for AAA gaming and high-resolution creative work. It offers DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 SSD support.

Furthermore, the laptop is also equipped with Cooler Boost Trinity with Intra Flow thermal system that includes three fans, six heat pipes, and five exhaust vents. Therefore, multitasking or gaming on the device will be a breeze.

Crosshair 16 Max HX & Crosshair 16 HX: MSI has also announced a new generation of Crosshair series laptops, offering advanced gaming performance with Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 series GPUs.The series also comes with new I/O layout that includes three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (including Thunderbolt 4), and HDMI and RJ-45 LAN ports. Lastly, the laptop also features a dynamic 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Alongside these laptop models, MSI also included new Modern S series models, the Modern 14S and 16S, a new Stealth 16 AI+, and lastly, the Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition. The Prestige series laptops will be available for pre-order starting January 6th, 2026 and the official sale will begin on January 27th, 2026.