New Microsoft report reveals AI is becoming a digital confidant

A major new study from Microsoft has shed light on how people are truly integrating artificial intelligence into their daily lives. Analysing more than 37 million conversations, the "It’s About Time: The Copilot Usage Report 2025" suggests that AI has moved far beyond being a simple office tool. Instead, it is becoming a constant companion that adapts to the user's needs based on the time of day and the device they are using.

Advertisement

The report highlights a fascinating split in behaviour between desktop and mobile users. While computers remain the domain of professional tasks, smartphones have turned Copilot into a personal advisor for health and wellness. This shift indicates that users now trust AI with some of the most intimate and important aspects of their lives.

The Rise of the Mobile Health Advisor

One of the most striking findings in the report is the dominance of health-related topics on mobile devices. Regardless of the month or the hour, people are consistently using their phones to ask for health information and wellness advice. This trend remained "rock solid" throughout the year, suggesting that the convenience and privacy of a smartphone make it the preferred choice for personal concerns.

Advertisement

Users are no longer just looking for quick facts; they are seeking guidance on managing daily routines and tracking wellness. Microsoft notes that this places a significant responsibility on AI developers to ensure that the advice provided is reliable and safe. This "always-on" health focus marks a clear departure from the traditional view of AI as a productivity booster for businesses.

Desktop Stays Focused on the Working Day

In contrast to the personal nature of mobile usage, desktop interactions follow the traditional rhythm of the working week. Between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm, the conversation is dominated by work and technology. Even when excluding official corporate accounts, the data shows that people are using their personal computers to tackle professional tasks, such as writing assistance and information retrieval.

Advertisement

The report also identifies a clear pattern across the week. Programming queries and technical tasks peak from Monday to Friday, as users focus on their careers and projects. However, once the weekend arrives, these professional topics are replaced by a surge in gaming-related conversations. This suggests that users are successfully using AI to navigate the boundary between their professional and private lives.

Late Night Philosophy and Seasonal Shifts

As the sun sets, the nature of the questions changes. The report found that late-night sessions are often defined by "the bigger questions in life." In the early hours of the morning, there is a noticeable spike in conversations regarding philosophy, religion, and spirituality. It appears that when the world is quiet, users turn to AI to reflect on existential topics and long-term goals.

Timing also plays a role in more practical ways. Travel-related queries tend to cluster around commuting hours, while seasonal events cause temporary shifts in what we ask. For example, February sees a massive increase in relationship-related questions as people prepare for Valentine’s Day. These patterns show that AI is not a static tool but one that mirrors the complex, changing rhythms of human existence.

From Simple Search to Seeking Advice

Advertisement

Perhaps the most significant trend identified in 2025 is the rise of advice-seeking. While earlier iterations of AI were primarily used to find information or write emails, users are now asking for help with making life decisions. Whether it is navigating a tricky relationship or deciding on a career move, the report suggests that Copilot is increasingly seen as a trusted advisor.

Microsoft believes this evolution is a sign of deep social integration. People are no longer just using AI to do their work faster; they are using it to help navigate the complexities of being human. As the technology continues to develop, the focus will likely shift even further towards creating a "humanistic" AI that understands not just what people are doing, but when and why they are doing it.