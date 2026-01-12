Nothing to launch its first dedicated flagship store in India soon; check details

London-based consumer electronics brand Nothing has teased the opening of its first flagship retail store in India, marking a pivotal moment in its strategy to deepen its presence in the region. The Carl Pei-led company confirmed the upcoming launch via social media, signalling a move from online-centric sales to a more robust physical retail footprint.

Advertisement

While specific details regarding the store’s location and opening date remain under wraps, the announcement follows a period of significant local expansion. The flagship store is expected to act as a dedicated hub where customers can experience Nothing’s unique design philosophy and ecosystem of products, including smartphones and audio gear, in a curated environment.

This development coincides with the formal incorporation of Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, as an independent entity in India. CMF India Private Limited, the subsidiary, has shifted its full smartphone and wearable manufacturing, research, and operations to India. This localisation effort highlights the importance of the Indian market, which is currently one of the company's largest and fastest-growing regions.

The retail push comes on the heels of several key product launches. In December 2025, the company introduced the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition, and it is currently preparing for the launch of the CMF Headphones Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro on 13 January.

Advertisement

Industry analysts suggest that the flagship store will likely open later this month, providing a high-profile platform for the brand's latest hardware while reinforcing its commitment to "Built from India, for the World."