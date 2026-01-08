Oppo India launches Reno15 series featuring 200MP AI portrait camera and new ‘Pro Mini’ variant

Oppo India has officially unveiled its flagship Reno 15 Series, introducing four new smartphones: the Reno 15 Pro 5G, the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, the standard Reno 15 5G and also a lower mid-range Reno 15C. According to Oppo, the Reno 15 series has been designed specifically for young travellers and photography enthusiasts, the series integrates high-resolution hardware with sophisticated AI imaging tools. With a varied new line up, Oppo plans on bridging the gap between budget friendly options and flagship offerings by providing a Reno series phone at each price point.

Camera and AI Imaging

The flagship Reno 15 Pro 5G and the all-new compact Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G both feature a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera. This primary sensor is supported by a 50MP telephoto portrait lens offering 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The system utilises PureTone Imaging Technology to ensure accurate skin tones and exposure in challenging lighting conditions.

The regular Reno 15 features a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor while the 15C gets a modest yet sufficient 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The 50MP selfie shooter remains standard across the series.

New software features include ‘Pop-out’, which allows users to combine multiple photos or LivePhotos into dynamic, multi-layered compositions. Additionally, the series debuts AI Editor 3.0, which includes ‘AI Portrait Glow’ for adaptive scene lighting and ‘AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo’ for refining high-speed captures.

Oppo's 'Popout' feature

Durability and Bespoke Design

The Reno15 Series introduces the ‘All-Round Armour Body’, which incorporates an aerospace-grade aluminium frame for significantly improved yield strength. To protect internal components from drop damage, OPPO has implemented ‘Sponge Bionic Cushioning’, an internal structure designed to absorb kinetic energy.

The handsets are certified with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, providing resistance against dust, high-pressure water jets, and immersion in 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The aesthetic is defined by ‘HoloFusion Technology’, which creates a 3D visual effect on the glass back panels.

Performance Specifications, Pricing, and Availability

The Pro models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, whilst the standard Reno 15 utilises the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Battery capacities range from 6,200mAh to 6,500mAh, with all models supporting 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The Reno 15 Pro also supports 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

The Reno 15 Pro is priced at Rs 67,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 72,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is available at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Reno 15 is offered in three configurations, 8GB + 256GB at Rs 45,999, 12GB + 256GB at Rs 48,999, and 12GB + 512GB at Rs 53,999. The OPPO Reno 15 Series will be available for purchase starting 13th January 2026 with offers on Amazon, Flipkart, mainline retail outlets and OPPO E-store.

Oppo Reno 15C shall be available in February with 2 variants; 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 34,999 and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 37,999.

Expanded Ecosystem Products

Alongside the smartphones, OPPO introduced the Pad 5 tablet and the Enco Buds3 Pro+ earphones. The Pad 5 will be available in two storage variants Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB 5G variant. It gets a large 12.1-inch 2.8K anti-glare matte display and a 10,050mAh battery.

Oppo Pad 5 and Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+

The Enco Buds 3 Pro+ get a 12.4mm extra-large driver for deeper bass and clear audio and offer up to 54 hours of total playback. They are IP55 dust and water resistant. The price for the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is Rs 2,499. The Pad 5 and the buds will also be available across OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.