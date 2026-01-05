OTT releases this week: The Night Manager S2, Shark Tank India S5, and more to stream online

We are 5 days into January 2026, and the month already feels long after spending a joyful holiday season. As we get back to basics and daily routines, there is no better way to unwind than getting back on the latest OTT releases. From new seasons to movies, several binge-watchy movies and TV shows have been lined up for release this week, which you won’t want to miss as you settle or get back into the work week.

OTT releases this week

De De Pyaar De 2: If you are in search of a bonafide Bollywood romantic comedy drama, then you must add De De Pyaar De 2 to your watchlist. The film stars Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet Singh as leading actors, who face challenges in an age-gap romance. Hence, it will be a will a great blend of romance and drama. The film will stream online on January 9, 2026, on Netflix.

The Night Manager Season 2: If you enjoy spy and thriller series, then the popular British spy series, The Night Manager, is back with season 2. The series revolves around Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston, who is a former British soldier and the night manager of a luxury hotel in the series. Season 2 of the series will release on January 11, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

Shark Tank India Season 5: The business reality show is back in India with another season, giving founders from across the country to showcase their product and service, and secure funding and mentorship from the industry's most influential "Sharks". The new season has started to stream online today on Sony LIV.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam: It is a Telugu-language fantasy action thriller film that explores the biological attack targeting Sanatana Dharma during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The film has already made its theatrical debut, received mixed reviews, and is now it's set for OTT release on January 9 on Netflix.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2: Lastly, catch up on the latest season of the historical thriller Freedom at Midnight that explores the time of India and Pakistan's partition. The new season will showcase events of the aftermath of the 1947 Partition and the struggles of refugees. The series will stream on January 9, 2026, on Sony LIV.