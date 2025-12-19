PlayStation India announces massive holiday sale for gamers with discounts up to 60%

PlayStation India has officially revealed its festive end-of-year sale, bringing heavy price cuts to a wide variety of hardware and software. Fans looking to upgrade their setup or pick up the latest blockbusters will be able to take advantage of these deals starting from 23rd December 2025 until 5th January 2026. This promotion covers everything from the standard DualSense controllers to premium items like the PlayStation VR2 headset.
Huge Savings on Essential PS5 Accessories
The centrepiece of this holiday promotion is the range of discounts available for PlayStation 5 accessories. Standard DualSense wireless controllers in various colours, including white, black, and red, have seen their prices slashed to as low as Rs 4,490. Those interested in more specialised finishes, such as the Metallic Blue or Chrome Pearl editions, can pick them up for Rs 5,349.
For more competitive players, the high-end DualSense Edge wireless controller is reduced to Rs 15,990, representing a saving of Rs 3,000. However, the most significant discount in the audio category applies to the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, which have been dropped from their usual price of Rs 18,990 to just Rs 9,990. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and the PlayStation Portal remote player are also included in the sale, with the latter available for Rs 16,990.
Virtual reality enthusiasts have a major reason to celebrate this festive season as the PlayStation VR2 receives its biggest price cut yet. The headset is being offered at Rs 34,999, which is a substantial Rs 10,000 reduction from its standard retail price. This makes it an ideal time for PS5 owners to jump into immersive gaming experiences at a far more accessible price point.
|
Accessories
|
Material Description
|
MRP
|
Promo Amount
|
PROMO MRP
|
DualSense Controller
|
DualSense PS5 White
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
DualSense PS5 Black
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
DualSense PS5 White
|
5,990
|
1,500
|
4,490
|
|
DualSense PS5 Black
|
5,990
|
1,500
|
4,490
|
|
DualSense PS5 RED
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
DualSense Controller Grey Camo
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
DualSense Controller Ice Blue
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
PS5 DualSense MET Blue
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
PS5 DualSense MET Red
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
PS5 DualSense SILVER
|
6,390
|
1,500
|
4,890
|
|
PS5 DualSense MET Blue
|
6,849
|
1,500
|
5,349
|
|
PS5 DualSense MET Red
|
6,849
|
1,500
|
5,349
|
|
PS5 DualSense SILVER
|
6,849
|
1,500
|
5,349
|
|
PS5 DualSense CHRM TEAL
|
6,849
|
1,500
|
5,349
|
|
PS5 DualSenseCHRM PEARL
|
6,849
|
1,500
|
5,349
|
|
PS5 DualSenseCHRM INDIGO
|
6,849
|
1,500
|
5,349
|
DualSens Edge
|
DualSense Edge™ Wireless Controller
|
18,990
|
3,000
|
15,990
|
PS VR2
|
PlayStation VR2/RUS/IND
|
44,999
|
10,000
|
34,999
|
Pulse Elite Wireless headset
|
PULSE ELITE WIRELESS HEADSET
|
12,990
|
2,000
|
10,990
|
Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds
|
PULSE EXPLORE WIRELESS EARBUDS
|
18,990
|
9,000
|
9,990
|
PlayStation Portal
|
PLAYSTATION PORTAL
|
18,990
|
2,000
|
16,990
Top Game Titles at Reduced Prices
A massive selection of first-party PlayStation games is also part of the holiday line-up. Recent hits like Astro Bot and Lost Soul Aside are being offered at Rs 3,199. Meanwhile, fans of cinematic action can grab Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Gran Turismo 7, or the recently released Death Stranding 2 for Rs 4,199.
|
PS5 game titles
|
PS5 Lost Soul Aside
|
MRP
4,199
|
Promo Amount
1,000
|
Promo MRP
3,199
|
|
PS5 Death Stranding 2
|
5,199
|
1,000
|
4,199
|
|
PS5 Astro Bot
|
4,199
|
1,000
|
3,199
|
|
PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered
|
3,199
|
1,600
|
1,599
|
|
PS5 Spider-Man 2
|
5,199
|
2,600
|
2,599
|
|
PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
|
3,199
|
1,100
|
2,099
|
|
PS5 Helldivers 2
|
2,599
|
500
|
2,099
|
|
PS5 Rise of the Ronin
|
5,199
|
2,600
|
2,599
|
|
PS5 Stellar Blade
|
5,199
|
2,000
|
3,199
|
|
PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|
3,199
|
1,600
|
1,599
|
|
PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
|
4,199
|
1,600
|
2,599
|
|
PS5 Gran Turismo 7
|
5,199
|
2,600
|
2,599
|
|
PS5 God of War Ragnarok
|
5,199
|
3,100
|
2,099
|
|
PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake
|
5,199
|
2,600
|
2,599
|
|
PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
|
5,199
|
2,600
|
2,599
|
|
PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut
|
3,199
|
1,600
|
1,599
|
|
PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|
5,199
|
2,600
|
2,599
|
|
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5)
|
4,199
|
2,100
|
2,099
|
|
PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5)
|
4,199
|
2,100
|
2,099
Classic titles and remasters are seeing even deeper cuts to help players clear their backlogs. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are both priced at just Rs 1,599. Other popular games like God of War Ragnarok and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut have been reduced to Rs 2,099 and Rs 2,599, respectively.
Where to Buy and Sale Duration
The Holiday Sale is set to run for two weeks, giving shoppers plenty of time to find what they need before the offer ends in early January. These deals will be available through a variety of major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto. For those who prefer to shop in person, the discounts will also be live at authorised physical retailers such as Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
