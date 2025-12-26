Realme 16 Pro 200MP camera, 7000mAh battery and more confirmed ahead of launch

Realme 16 Pro is launching on January 6, 2026, and the brand has started to tease smartphone features, design, and upgrades. Today, Realme has revealed several key specifications, such as camera, battery capacity, display, and other features of the phone ahead of its India launch. Therefore, if you’re looking for a powerful mid-ranger with impressive cameras, then here’s everything the Realme 16 Pro promises to offer.

Advertisement

Realme 16 Pro launch: Confirmed specs and features

Camera upgrades: Realme has officially revealed that the upcoming 16 Pro will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system paired with a Samsung HP5 sensor and OIS support. The camera will offer support for 1x, 2x, and 4x lossless zoom capabilities.

Realme 16 Pro will also be the first LumaColor camera with TÜV Rheinland Certification, offering accurate skin tones, scene-person harmony, and natural lighting. The smartphone will also support the HyperRAW Algorithm for enhanced dynamic range. It will also come with a Portrait Lens Kit that will offer 1x, 1.5x, 2×, 3.5x, and 4x focal lengths.

In terms of software-based camera enhancement, the Realme 16 Pro will offer Vibe Master Mode for 21 specific portrait tones, AI Edit Genie, and 4K HDR video recording support at up to 2x zoom

Advertisement

Performance and battery: The Realme 16 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G processor. It will also be equipped with the AirFlow VC Cooling System for effective thermal heat dissipation.

The smartphone is also revealed to be backed by a 7,000mAh Titan battery, but the lasting battery will also be powered by an AI Long-life battery chip and Super Power Saving Mode.

The Realme 16 Pro will run on Realme UI 7.0, which integrates Flux Engine and NEXT AI features that include AI Framing Master, AI Recording, and Google Gemini integration.

Design and display: The Realme 16 Pro comes with a revamped design, which is being called “Urban Wild Design.” In India, it will be available in three colourways: Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple. In addition, the smartphone also ensures durability with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone is revealed to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness. It is also said to offer 1.07 billion colours.