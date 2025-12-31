Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price range in India, processor revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, is launching two new devices at the beginning of January 2026. The company will be announcing the Redmi 15 5G and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G on the same day. Now, just ahead of its launch, the company has revealed the price range and processor of the tablet, hinting towards an affordable launch. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a tablet with powerful features, then here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G specifications and features

Xiaomi has released a microsite for the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G launch, revealing the launch date and a few specifications of the tablet. As per the page, the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor for performance and effortless productivity. It will be backed by a massive 12000mAh battery, promising long-lasting performance.

It was also revealed that the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will feature a 12.1-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The company also flaunts the design of Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, revealing that it will feature a metal unibody battery, with 7.5mm thickness and 610 grams in weight.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is revealed to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Reports suggest that the tablet will be launched in WiFi and 5G variants that may offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet will be launched on January 6, 2026, and will reportedly go on sale on January 12.