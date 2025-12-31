Revamped Siri likely to debut in 2026 as Apple’s secret weapon

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the latest catalyst in the tech world; almost every firm is aggressively upgrading its ecosystem and core devices with the technology. While the industries are embracing the AI shift, Apple has been notably slow relative to its competitors. However, its AI restraint may finally pay off in 2026 with the launch of revamped Siri. Apple is expected to debut the AI-powered Siri in the spring of 2026, marking one of the AI upgrades in two years.

According to The Information report, Apple is being more cautious and spending less aggressively on AI in comparison to its competitors. Reportedly, companies like Meta, OpenAI, and others are spending massive amounts of money to build AI infrastructure and models. However, the report argues that Apple is running behind in the AI race, since Siri’s AI-powered upgrade has been delayed for a year.

Since Apple has not spent aggressively on AI, it reportedly has a massive cash reserve and investments worth $130 billion, giving the company flexibility to make decisions and buy AI startups.

On the other hand, Apple is just getting started with AI as it is expected to launch its anticipated Siri overhaul. Bringing AI to the voice assistant will benefit from more conversational interactions and the ability to perform multi-step tasks. In addition, Apple is also rumoured to partner with Google to integrate Gemini for complex tasks.

While Apple’s slow AI pace may have affected its business, shares, and market standing, but in 2026 the company may finally scale its AI efforts and regain trust among investors and users